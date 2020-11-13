Blessing
Daughter to Heather Kenison of Quincy, Ill., at 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Daughter to Felicia Nicole Madison Dominguez and David A. Robbins Jr. of Quincy, Ill., at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Daughter to Mackenzie and Christopher Gronewold of Quincy, Ill., at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Daughter to Abby and Casey Jackson of Quincy, Ill., at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Son to Alex Slater and Tristan Miller of Pittsfield, Ill., at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Daughter to Aimee and Andrew Gunther of Camp Point, Ill., at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Son to Adrienne Weisenburger of Fowler, Ill., and Adam Klauser of Lima, Ill., at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Daughter to Caitlin and Greg Deskins of Quincy, Ill., at 4:13 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Son to Kathleen and Austin Sowers of Warsaw, Ill., at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Son to Kori and Alex Tappe of Quincy, Ill., at 9:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Son to Morgan Frantz of New Canton, Ill., and Robert Ellison Jr. of Quincy, Ill., at 2:07 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Daughter to Stephenie Peyton of Quincy, Ill., at 6:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Daughter to Jade Evatt and James Mewes III of Quincy, Ill., at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Daughter to Alyssa Pickett of Quincy, Ill., and Johnathan Mayfield of Monroe City, Mo., at 8:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Daughter to Kyana Hammers and Kenden Dawson of Quincy, Ill., at 5:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Daughter to Sha’Andra Lewis and Mathew Tourney of Quincy, Ill., at 5:37 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Son to Maria and Josh Richmiller of Quincy, Ill., at 1:34 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Son to Makenzie Marie Michelle Seed and Trenton Michael Thomas of Pittsfield, Ill., at 1:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.