Blessing
Son to Shakerra Hedrick of East St. Louis, Mo., at 10:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Daughter to Amanda and Brian Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Daughter to Kaeona Woodson of Quincy, Ill., at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Son to Andrea E. Lowery of Quincy, Ill., and Collin Raye Branch of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Daughter to Elizabeth and Colby Barker of Alexandria, Mo., at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Son to Nicole Blair of Quincy, Ill., and Chase Clayton of Hannibal, Mo., at 7:28 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Son to Jacquelyn D. Robles of Quincy, Ill., and Alexander T. Robles of Bay City, Mich., at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Son to Catherine Kelly and Justin Trammel of Quincy, Ill., at 9:21 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Son to Alissa and Jordan Stults of Mount Sterling, Ill., at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Daughter to Christenia and David Wilson of Bowen, Ill., at 6:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Hannibal Regional
A daughter, Avani Marie Widebrook, born Oct. 5, 2020, at 1:51 a.m. She weighed 5 lbs. Her mother is Justine Laine of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Ashtyn Leann Otto, was born Oct. 8,2020, at 9:40 p.m. She weighed 7 lbs. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Shannon and Tyler Otto of Shelbyville, Mo.
A daughter, Quinn Ivy Crane, was born Oct. 13, 2020, at 7:53 a.m. She weighed 6 Ibs. 11 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Carlie and John Crane of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Julia Margaret Ingram, was born Oct. 14, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. She weighed 6 Ibs. 3 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Ryne Ingram of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Charlotte Grace McDonald, was born Oct. 14, 2020, at 3:17 a.m. She weighed 4 Ibs. 4 oz. and was 17 ½ inches long. Her parents are Tiana and Jake McDonald of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Rosalie Claire Janes, was born Oct. 15, 2020, at 2:55 p.m. She weighed 6 Ibs. 14 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Christina Clay and Lee Janes of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Calvin Embery Andrews, was born Oct. 16, 2020, at 8:26 a.m. He weighed 7 Ibs. 9 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kathleen and Ryan Andrews of Fowler, Ill.
A son, Siddharth Sudhakar Guad, was born Oct. 16, 2020, at 8:27 a.m. He weighed 10 Ibs. 2 oz. and was 21 inches long. His parents are Bethaney and Sudhatiar Guad of Hannibal, Mo.