Blessing
Son to Shakerra Hedrick of East St. Louis, Mo., at 10:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
Daughter to Amanda and Brian Warning of LaGrange, Mo., at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Daughter to Kaeona Woodson of Quincy, Ill., at 12:59 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Son to Andrea E. Lowery of Quincy, Ill., and Collin Raye Branch of Hannibal, Mo., at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Daughter to Elizabeth and Colby Barker of Alexandria, Mo., at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Son to Nicole Blair of Quincy, Ill., and Chase Clayton of Hannibal, Mo., at 7:28 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Son to Jacquelyn D. Robles of Quincy, Ill., and Alexander T. Robles of Bay City, Mich., at 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Son to Catherine Kelly and Justin Trammel of Quincy, Ill., at 9:21 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Son to Alissa and Jordan Stults of Mount Sterling, Ill., at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Daughter to Christenia and David Wilson of Bowen, Ill., at 6:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.