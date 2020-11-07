Hannibal Regional
A son, Morgan Stone Martin, was born Oct. 18, 2020, at 1:14 a.m. He weighed 9 Ibs. 3 oz. and was 21 inches long. His parents are Shayna and Wes Martin of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, A’Vaeya Phyllis Jo Mattox, was born Oct. 20, 2020, at 9:58 a.m. She weighed 5 Ibs. 10 oz. and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Kaylee Rench and Sheyene Mattox of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Jackson Ray Tymchek, was born Oct. 21, 2020, at 12:21 p.m. He weighed 7 Ibs. 15 oz. and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Soshia and John Tymchek of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Carter Alexander Wade Halemeyer, was born Oct. 23, 2020, at 7:57 a.m. He weighed 4 Ibs. 5 oz. and was 19 inches long. His mother is Nicole Halemeyer of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Laurel Elaine Shipman, was born Oct. 23, 2020, at 1:18 p.m. She weighed 8 Ibs. 2 oz. and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Amelia and Zach Shipman of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Jensen Tanner Charron, was born Oct. 24, 2020, at 11:51 a.m. He weighed 8 Ibs. 15 oz. and was 21 inches long. His parents are Alexis and Tanner Charron of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Camdyn Dale Ryan, was born Oct. 26, 2020, at 4:21 p.m. He weighed 7 Ibs. 3 oz. and was 18 ½ inches long. His parents are Katlynn and Trevor Ryan of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Griffin Michael Keene, was born Oct. 27, 2020, at 11:21 a.m. He weighed 8 Ibs. 10 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Brenna and Adam Keene of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Cambren Grady Gene Posley, was born Oct. 27, 2020, at 2:22 p.m. He weighed 6 Ibs. 13 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Heather Buehrle and Justin Posley of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Bennett William Malloy, was born Oct. 29, 2020, at 2:14 p.m. He weighed 9 Ibs. 1 oz. and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Morgan and Tyler Malloy of Columbia, Mo.
A daughter, Emilia Rose Lee, was born Oct. 29, 2020, at 2:10 p.m. She weighed 8 Ibs. 9 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. Her mother is Courtney Lee of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Amelia Jane Dameron, was born Oct. 30, 2020, at 7:32 a.m. She weighed 6 Ibs. 15 oz. and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Allison and Nathan Dameron of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Jordyn Renee Higgins, was born Oct. 31, 2020, at 11:25 a.m. She weighed 7 Ibs. 6 oz. and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Vanessa Brumbaugh and Brandon Higgins of Lewistown, Mo.
A daughter, Effie Mae Henderson, was born Nov. 1, 2020, at 3:41 p.m. She weighed 8 Ibs. and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Julia and Kevin Henderson of New London Mo.
A son, Cruz Brock Edris, was born Nov. 2, 2020, at 2:09 p.m. He weighed 7 Ibs. 9 oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Alex and Brock Edris of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, John David Todd, was born Oct. 30, 2020, at 10:35 a.m. He weighed 7 Ibs. 11 oz. and was 20 inches long. His mother is Samantha Dean of Hannibal, Mo.