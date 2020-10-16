Blessing
Son to Precious Grace and Timothy Shanks of Barry, Ill., at 11:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Son to Taylor Hankins and Keaton Bailey of Quincy, Ill., at 6:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Son to Brianna Holman and Jake Kelley of Quincy, Ill., at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Son to Naomi and James Huber of Quincy, Ill., at 12:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Daughter to Mackenzie Mahsman and Aaron Shoot of Quincy, Ill., at 6:29 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
Daughter to Kesi and Brock Brackensick of Ursa, Ill., at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Son to Mary and Dustin Getz of Warsaw, Ill., at 7:12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
Daughter to Samantha and Hunter Thompson of Ursa, Ill., at 12:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Son to Heather and Devin Buss of Quincy, Ill., at 9:03 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Son to Kaylin Henninger and Zac Tournear of Camp Point, Ill., at 1:03 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Son to Emily and Jeffery Cook of Quincy, Ill., at 10:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Son to Callie and Luke Niederhauser of Quincy, Ill., at 2:02 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Son to Crystal and Daniel Barker of Barry, Ill., at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Son to Angela and Steven Doyle of Loraine, Ill., at 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Daughter to Darcy and Chris Buckert of Quincy, Ill., at 12:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Son to Kristen N. and Caleb J. Smith of Quincy, Ill., at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Daughter to Jenny Matthews of Quincy, Ill., at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
Son to Brittney and Cory Thompson of Warsaw, Ill., at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.