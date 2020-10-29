Blessing
Son to Della and Dakota Jennings of Hannibal, Mo., at 7:43 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Daughter to Chidinma Onyeka and Olumide Faniyan of Quincy, Ill., at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Daughter to Libbey and Jason Southward of Quincy, Ill., at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Son to Kristi Cunningham and Ron Gengenbacher of Quincy, Ill., at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Son to Catherine and Will Meckes of Quincy, Ill., at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Son to Kristen Harrison and Justin Tarr of Quincy, Ill., at 1:44 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Son to Sacoya Stapp and Jacob Lewis of Labelle, Mo., at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Son to Jennifer and Jonathan Masker of Liberty, Ill., at 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Son to Jessica and Jack Jones of Quincy, Ill., at 1:47 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Son to Kayla Engle and Zachary Crose of Quincy, Ill., at 12:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Son to Caitlin Richardson and Ross Hull of Barry, Ill., at 2:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Son to Katie M. and Seth A. Roig of Pittsfield, Ill., at 10:17 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.