This week at the Quincy Public Library we are highlighting several non-fiction and fiction books from our children’s area.
How To Apologize
Everyone knows you should do it, even children. We all feel so much better when it is done. Any bad situation is better when you do one. But how do you do it? David LaRochelle has written a child’s picture book titled How To Apologize. The colorful cartoons of animals making mistakes and having accidents also illustrates the simple skills of saying sorry and making amends. It’s never too late, and hugs can be a big plus when you are learning how to apologize! A great book for early readers and preschoolers.
Except Antarctica!
Global warming is a huge issue for everyone on the planet. What can our children learn today? If you read Except Antarctica! By Todd Stugell, your kids will learn who lives (or doesn’t live) in Antarctica. Did you know that turtles live on every continent except Antarctica? The first character in this story (who happens to be a turtle) sets out to correct that by journeying to the southernmost continent. Mr. Turtle picks up several companions, including a dung beetle and his dung, until they discover just why they might not want to live in Antarctica. There is a lot of animal, climate, and geographical information presented in a fun format for early readers and preschoolers so read on and learn!
This is Your Brain on Stereotypes, How Science is Tackling Unconscious Bias
This is Your Brain on Stereotypes, How Science is Tackling Unconscious Bias is a 2020 book for children that is designed to encourage thoughts and discussion on our pre-conceived notions about people, places, and things. Geared to a middle-grade audience, the five chapters with a complete index and further reading list brings a scientific clarity to what has become a volatile issue today. The final concluding pages are titled “The Chances for Change,” and deliver a positive list of recommended actions including speaking up, getting involved, standing with a victim, and expanding personal horizons. This is a must read for junior high students in the 21st century.
Operation Do-Over
We all know the “do-over” concept from the movie “Ground Hog Day,” but what if we could do-over five years of poor choices that resulted in a terrible accident, the loss of the best friend in the world, and ended a relationship that seemed too good to be true? Gordon Korman has written a 31-chapter novel for tweens where 17-year-old Mason Rolle suddenly finds himself sent back in time to his 12-year-old self, just at the point in his life when he began the choices he regrets. But is it really so easy to simply choose what is right? In Operation Do-Over we follow Rolle as he tries to save his parents’ marriage, rescue his dog from an early demise, stay connected to his BFF Tyrus, and of course, Ava…how to fix things with Ava? Korman mixes humor with reality and brings things to a most satisfying conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.