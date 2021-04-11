The number one book this week at the Quincy Public Library is Vera by Carol Edgarian. From the day she was old enough to comprehend her situation, Vera Johnson has known that the woman she called her mother really wasn’t, and her real mother thought of her as a nuisance to be endured. As the illegitimate daughter of San Francisco’s most notorious madam, Vera longs to be part of her mother’s extravagant and ornate life, but must settle for the visits on her birthday and the occasional holiday. When the earthquake struck San Francisco in the early morning of April 16, 1906, Vera’s life and that of her “sister” Piper changed drastically. After her adopted mother was killed in the earthquake, Vera and Pie make their way to Rose’s bordello. Rose isn’t there, but her grumpy houseman, Tan, is along with an assortment of his relatives and Rose’s neighbors. Suddenly Vera has the house and some of the lifestyle, but with the relative luxuries comes overwhelming responsibility. As they all come together to do whatever it takes to survive, Vera and Pie find a new sort of family to help them cope with their losses. Edgarian’s latest novel is the story of a young girl being forced to grow up too soon and a glimpse into a traumatic time in history.
The Troubles
From nearly 30 years, Northern Ireland was a very dangerous place to live. Just ask the family of Jean McConville. Jean was the recently widowed mother of ten who was accused by her neighbors of supplying information to the British Army about the Irish Republican Army. She was dragged from her home in front of her children and never seen again. Decades later the IRA admitted that they executed her and buried her in an unmarked grave. The Troubles, the period of internal terrorism from the late 1960s to the late 1990s that was centered in Northern Ireland but spread throughout the British Isles, nearly destroyed Ireland. This conflict caused the deaths of thousands of people, both civilians and military, and reduced countless buildings to rubble across the United Kingdom. Patrick Radden Keefe starts with the disappearance of Jean McConville and takes an in-depth look at the Troubles in his book Say Nothing.
Mini Amigurumi Animals
If you have scraps of yarn, a crochet hook, and don’t have much time, you should check out Mini Amigurumi Animals. Sarah Abbondio provides simple, one-page instructions to help you create these adorable creatures. Using a small amount of yarn and a couple of buttons or beads, you can make your own tiny zoo in no time at all. Perfect for key rings, zipper pulls, and backpacks and requiring less than a few hours effort, these little creatures are so much fun to create!