The bad news at the U.S. border with Mexico keeps getting worse as growing numbers of desperate migrants pile up at ports of entry seeking refuge from violence, persecution and poverty in their home countries.
To hear Gov. Greg Abbott and state and national Republican policymakers tell it, the expanding crisis is the result of President Joe Biden’s “open border” policies. An absurd assertion considering that arrests and expulsions of undocumented migrants by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have tripled since 2020, with a record 2.7 million such encounters recorded during fiscal year 2022 alone.
The urgency of the illegal immigration crisis is hardly new. It has festered for well over two decades under Republican and Democratic administrations, with both parties wielding the issue as a cudgel for political gain. For all the urgency, however, Congress has done little to solve anything.
Solving the nation’s immigration problems won’t be easy. The crush of migrants at the border poses massive financial and logistical challenges for U.S. border and immigration officials who under federal and international law must provide humane conditions for those they detain, and grant hearings to anyone seeking asylum from government violence or persecution in their home countries.
The challenges aren’t unique to the United States. Migration in the 21st century is increasing exponentially across the globe, fueled by wars, climate change, famine and other crises. Long a welcoming beacon for refugees, the United States cannot isolate itself from these trends, nor should it try to do so by building expensive, ineffective border walls or treating desperate humans as casualties it can discard. Federal policymakers must acknowledge the reality that migrants will continue to arrive at the U.S. border in large numbers and prepare to respond humanely and justly.
On Thursday, President Biden announced the U.S. would begin accepting 30,000 migrants a month from four nations in turmoil — Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Immigrants must arrive legally, have an eligible sponsor and pass a vetting process to come to the U.S. for up to two years. But migrants who attempt to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally will be immediately expelled, Biden said.
Biden’s policy changes attempt to deal with countries fueling the sharpest rise in migration. But historic unlawful migration to the U.S. overall requires a long overdue and urgent response from lawmakers. It requires immediate additional funding for staffing and resources to process asylum claims and to provide humanitarian care for those arriving at ports of entry. Congressional lawmakers should also consider extending from one year to two years the amount of time that border crossers can legally file for asylum, which would give immigration officials space to process a staggering backlog of nearly 1.6 million claims.
In the longer term, federal lawmakers must set aside partisan grievances to pass the comprehensive immigration reform our nation desperately needs. Reforms should provide for additional work visas, expanded citizenship opportunities for law-abiding immigrants and refugees, and the granting of permanent citizenship to those who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents.
We hope that two of the most powerful Republican members of the Texas congressional delegation — Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, who is in line to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee — will use their clout to convince GOP illegal immigration hardliners to work with Democrats to pass reforms. Democrats, too, must work in cooperative fashion. Previous attempts to find agreement have fallen apart when both parties made unreasonable demands.
“I refuse to believe hope is lost,” McCaul said in a written statement to the editorial board last week. McCaul said he is willing to work with Democrats and offer “fresh solutions that America can rally behind.”
America’s immigration problem has been years in the making, and we won’t solve it overnight. But the people we elect to lead can’t squander yet another opportunity. They must work together to create a more fair, humane, smart and efficient system that benefits all.
