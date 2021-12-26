NAUVOO, Ill. — Looking toward the future of the small farm south of Nauvoo, the Koechle family decided to turn their long-held interest in making wine into a commercial business.
Press House Winery opened in August 2019, “right before COVID. We timed that almost perfectly,” Brad Koechle said.
But the family stayed resilient — launching commercial wines, working on labels and listening to customers — all while drawing on a long heritage of growing grapes.
“My great-grandfather planted part of the grapes. My dad and grandfather continued with that. At one time we were the largest vineyard in Illinois,” Koechle said.
“We’d sell grapes, sell juice to wineries,” he said. “My grandfather would make wine. My dad would make wine. All of us kids would make wine — not every year, but most years, for the holidays and to give away as gifts.”
Now Koechle, his brothers Bryan, Kevin and Darren, sister Denise and their mom Marcia make and bottle wine onsite using grapes they grow, and some they buy, to create a range of red and white varieties as part of a growing statewide industry.
“2021 has been a good year for the industry,” said Lisa Ellis, executive director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. “It’s been really nice to see, even in the middle of a pandemic, people are moving forward with their plans of opening new wineries or putting in more vineyards.”
At the same time, existing wineries continue to thrive including several in West-Central Illinois.
“When you’ve been doing this for 20 years, there’s never a utopia, but we continue to perfect it as the years go on,” said Matt Schulte, owner of Spirit Knob Winery near Ursa. “You learn more and more every year. You learn more about the flaws — how to prevent them, and if a flaw shows up, how to get rid of it.”
Ellis said the industry, with 165 tasting rooms statewide, still struggles to spread the word that Illinois wine is a high-quality product.
“Our grapes might not be as widely recognizable as we’ve grown accustomed to hearing about the California reds. We aren’t growing Merlot or Zinfandel here, but we do grow Chambourcin and other grapes that will taste different but are still excellent,” Ellis said.
“We aren’t a state full of sweet fruit wine. You can find that if you’re looking for it, but the quality of dry wine production on the red and white side has significantly increased.”
This year’s Illinois State Fair Wine Competition, the largest since 2009, proves her point.
“If you look back at 2009, just over 10% of wines submitted received a gold or double gold award. This year, more than 25% of wines received gold and double gold,” Ellis said.
Spirit Knob Winery earned double gold and best of class for its Sweet Revenge, a white port, which also won the Governor’s Cup for dessert wine.
“It’s a white port,” Schulte said. “The whole idea of me making this particular wine came about when I had lots of bachelorettes coming up to the winery and wanting to do shots. We don’t do hard liquor, so instead of doing a red port, which I do have, I did a white port.”
Five Governor’s Cup awards presented each year recognize top fruit, red, white, rose/blush and dessert wines. Eligible wines must be deemed best in class, and the grapes used must be grown in Illinois.
Spirit Knob earned 11 other medals — two gold, seven silver and two bronze – this year. “It lets me know where I’m at and where I’m at in regards to other wineries,” Schulte said.
Press House, making its debut in the state competition, took home four silvers, a bronze and a double gold and best in class for its Harvest Concord, a harvest wine dedicated to Koechle’s late dad David. Hopewell Winery just outside Pittsfield earned two silver medals.
The accolades “help spread the word about our wine and winery,” Koechle said.
Illinois is in the top 20 of wine production in the nation but ranks fifth in wine consumption.
“We would like to see more of that consumption focused on Illinois product,” Ellis said. “There are things we’re working on as an organization to bring more awareness of the wonderful grapes grown here and the great wines that are produced.”
An interactive map on the alliance’s website, illinoiswine.com, helps visitors and customers locate wineries, and next year, the alliance plans to offer an app.
“We want to make it easy for people to find us,” Ellis said.
Koechle thinks people will like what they find.
With several vineyards in West-Central Illinois, “we have our own little wine trail. People enjoy going out and buying local, especially when they’ve tasted or had the chance to do that,” he said.
The prospects are promising for wines made from this year’s grapes after a growing season featuring plenty of rain early on and dry conditions for harvest.
“My tonnage was probably the best year I’ve ever had. More important than tonnage is good pH and acid levels, which mean the fruit is high quality,” Schulte said. “You can’t make a good wine from substandard grapes, but you can make a bad wine with good grapes. If you don’t have quality fruit, you’re never going to get a gold medal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.