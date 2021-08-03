HAMILTON, Ill. — The 54th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday near Hamilton.
This year’s show highlights Oliver tractors and features entertainment, demonstrations, activities, a flea market, food vendors and full dinners on Friday and Saturday.
A $5 commemorative button, featuring an Oliver Orchard 66 tractor owned by Gary Spitznogle, allows admission for all three days to those 12 and older. Admission is free for children under 12.
Events begin at 9 a.m. Friday with tractor games and at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with a pancake breakfast.
Highlights include a parade of antique cars, trucks, tractors and steam engines through the grandstand at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; an antique tractor pull Friday night followed by music by Bocephus Wayne and Saturday night music by Crossroads Country Opry.
To reach the show, turn north at the signs in Hamilton at North 19th Street and follow the blacktop two miles north. Parking is free.
More information about the show, along with a complete schedule of events, is available online at westernillinoisthreshers.org.