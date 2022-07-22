Main Street

Uptown Mount Sterling is a focus of Action Brown County, a new member of the Illinois Main Street network. The organization hopes to use the membership to further its mission to promote the community and economic development.

 Photo courtesy of Action Brown County

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Action Brown County hopes to use membership in Illinois Main Street to further its mission to promote the community and homegrown economic development.

“It’s not like we’re not already doing the work, but being able to make it more comprehensive and more strategic in doing so will be a big benefit,” ABC Executive Director Alex Geisler said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.