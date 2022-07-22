MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Action Brown County hopes to use membership in Illinois Main Street to further its mission to promote the community and homegrown economic development.
“It’s not like we’re not already doing the work, but being able to make it more comprehensive and more strategic in doing so will be a big benefit,” ABC Executive Director Alex Geisler said.
ABC, representing Mount Sterling, along with the Greater Freeport Partnership and Marshall Main Street recently joined the network of 18 organizations statewide and more than 2,000 programs nationwide focused on facilitating preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“This will help us have a comprehensive framework for our work, help us organize our priorities as well as network with other communities that have similar characteristics as we do,” Geisler said. “Being able to brainstorm about challenges and things like that will be a huge perk.”
Tapping into training resources for staff, boards and volunteers will be another advantage of Illinois Main Street membership, Geisler said.
“We look forward to working in partnership with the Main Street organization to further our mission of inspiring community, celebrating Hornet spirit and promoting economic growth in Brown County,” Geisler said.
ABC recently wrapped up a “Shark Tank”-style business start-up competition with 17 applicants, five finalists and a $20,000 winner working to open a bar and grill. The nonprofit organization also just finished a second mural in uptown Mount Sterling, working with Arts Quincy to commission an artist, and hosting a summer bash at the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.
Up next for ABC are supporting the Versailles Fall Festival in September and planning a winter festival in December.
Since 1982, Illinois Main Street programs have collectively secured nearly $1.2 billion in public and private reinvestment, added over 11,000 jobs, created over 2,300 new businesses and rehabilitated 1,100 buildings.
Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said she was proud to see Freeport, Brown County and Marshall join the Illinois Main Street program.
“The way we move forward is together. That is at the heart of the Main Street program,” Stratton said in a news release
