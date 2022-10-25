MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Illinois Main Street recognized Action Brown County for outstanding revitalization efforts.
Fourteen awards presented at this month’s conference recognizes Illinois Main Street communities for work in bringing economic prosperity to their communities with projects, activities and events focused around the Main Street Approach as well as outstanding volunteers and board members.
The Award for Economic Vitality presented to Action Brown County recognized its revitalization and relocation of annual signature events, the winter festival and the farmers market.
“While the revitalization and relocation of our annual signature events had its challenges, we are ecstatic to now have them housed in our uptown district.,” Action Brown County Executive Director Alex Geisler said. “Our intent is to continue adding activities and features to these events, ensuring they grow and attendees receive a premiere holiday experience.”
Action Brown County, a nonprofit based in Mount Sterling, works to promote the community and homegrown economic development through shop local campaigns, events, economic development initiatives and the Brown County Business Start-Up Competition.
“Revitalization is about using talent, resources, new ideas and paths of collaboration for positive change,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “I am so proud of this year’s award recipients for their amazing work strengthening Main Street communities after the challenges caused by the pandemic. Because of their efforts, our main streets will continue to provide goods, services, economic opportunities and jobs that build purpose and a sense of community throughout Illinois.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.