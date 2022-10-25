Main Street Award

Action Brown County Executive Director Alex Geisler, center, holds the Award for Economic Vitality presented to the organization for outstanding revitalization efforts. Standing with Geisler are Kevin Beck, a representative from the office of Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, and Joi Austin, senior program officer for economic vitality with Main Street America.

 Submitted photo

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Illinois Main Street recognized Action Brown County for outstanding revitalization efforts.

Fourteen awards presented at this month’s conference recognizes Illinois Main Street communities for work in bringing economic prosperity to their communities with projects, activities and events focused around the Main Street Approach as well as outstanding volunteers and board members.

