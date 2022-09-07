CAMP POINT, Ill. — Adams Electric General Manager Jim Thompson points to the cooperative’s strengths amid concerns about high electric rates and the potential for rolling blackouts.
Thompson stressed the utility’s affordability and reliability during the 82nd annual meeting.
The meeting, held Wednesday night in Camp Point’s Bailey Park, brought together the membership in person for the first time in two years.
“After two years of drive-through events, we’re finally able to get back to the membership,” Thompson said. “Lots of camaraderie goes on with the event, bringing people out. Everybody is ready for that.”
The co-op, likewise, is ready to meet the challenges of providing energy to its membership as highlighted in the business meeting which capped a night featuring food and entertainment.
The most recent Midwest Independent System Operator, or MISO, capacity auction saw record prices for the year ending May 2023, but “our capacity needs were covered with owned generation assets and contracts so our members were not subject to the auction capacity prices,” Thompson said.
“Through our power supplier, Prairie Power Inc., the cooperative owns, meaning you own, a diverse mix of generation assets with coal, natural gas, wind and solar. These owned assets help shelter our members from the high-priced market for a significant portion of our needs. The remainder of the capacity is purchased from other generators through contracts.”
Using a mix of owned generation assets with different fuel types and contracts provides a blended energy rate for members.
“Just as having diversity in a financial portfolio lowers the risk, the same is true for a power portfolio,” Thompson said.
“Our commitment to become more aware of green technology such as wind and solar is solid, but we must also utilize all other forms of producing electricity such as coal and natural gas to keep energy reliable and affordable,” Board President Becky Barlow said.
The key to meeting energy needs is balancing electricity supply with demand, and “the thing to remember is the potential for rolling blackouts is greater than in the past,” Thompson said.
“This summer we had some pretty hot days and didn’t have rolling blackouts,” he said. “There still must be a multitude of events that occur simultaneously to force MISO to order rolling blackouts. First there must be high load (very hot weather region-wide), some type of loss of generation assets and/or lack of imports from neighboring regional transmission organizations or transmission outages or some combination of all of them.”
At the same time, Adams boosts reliability by continuing to expand its system within its service territory including a new transmission line from the new Liberty substation to Pittsfield, a new breaker station west of the Adams substation and a transmission line from the Burton substation to the Ursa substation.
