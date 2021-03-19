GOLDEN, Ill. — Ag Drainage Inc. will offer seven $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors in Adams, Brown, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties with an interest in agriculture or related fields.
One scholarship will be awarded per county.
Scholarship applications are available from high school guidance counselors and ag advisors. Application deadline is Friday, April 16.
Eligible applicants must be a high school graduate or graduating in 2021, be accepted for enrollment or enrolled at a post-secondary school, exhibit potential for successful completion of the course of study, be a full-time student and be an Illinois resident.
“We’re looking forward to another year of competitive scholarship applications and getting to know some top tier local ag students in the process,” said Jordan Stults, ADI human resources manager.
ADI, with parent company C&L Tiling, Inc., is a family-owned and operated business providing water table management and farm drainage systems for more than 35 years.