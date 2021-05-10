ADM announces $25 million Quincy expansion

QUINCY — ADM announced a $25 million expansion at one of its Quincy facilities.
The project will expand refining and storage capacity at its soybean crush and refining facility on the Gardner Expressway.
The expanded capacity is expected to be online in the first quarter of 2022 and the company said it will fully align the location's refining capabilities with its crush capacity and allow for greater flexibility in meeting the needs of food, biofuel and industrial customers.
"ADM has an unparalleled opportunity to lead our industry in this area, and thanks to our extensive operational and commercial expertise, we are well-positioned to add these shovel-ready projects to our network and meet the fast-growing needs of customers worldwide for lower carbon, plant-based solutions," said Greg Morris, president of ADM's Ag Services and Oilseeds business.
An ADM spokeswoman said the project will create about 90 temporary jobs during its construction.
It's the second significant expansion in Quincy in recent years.
In 2019, ADM opened its new $42 million animal nutrition manufacturing facility on Quincy's north side. At the time, ADM had about 575 employees in the area.
The new plant offered expanded warehouse space, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, a dedicated feed line for non-medicated product along with two other production lines and automated packaging and process controls. The facility also was 65% to 70% automated compared to the previous facility.
ADM also announced Monday that it would build $350 million crush and refining complex in North Dakota. The new facility will have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day.
The company said the new facility is needed to meet demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers. Completion of the North Dakota facility is expected before the 2023 harvest.