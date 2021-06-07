QUINCY — The First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet will be held Tuesday, June 15, at the Dock.
The annual event will recognize The Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year, the Loren and Ann Wiese Family of Versailles; the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness of the Year, Landmark Irrigation; and the Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year, Don McKinley.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with presentations at about 6:30 p.m.
Typically held in March, the banquet was pushed back to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a more informal event with no keynote speaker and appetizers rather than a dinner.
Tickets and more information are available online at quincychamber.org or by calling the chamber at 217-222-7980.