Farm income could decline in 2021 in spite of large increases in the value of crop and livestock sales, according to the latest analysis of national and global agricultural trends from the University of Missouri.
Lower government payments and higher farm production costs could outweigh the increase in sales.
Even with the decline projected by analysts at the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, net farm income of $112 billion in 2021 still would be much higher than it was from 2015 to 2019. Net farm income increased to $121 billion in 2020, the highest level since 2013, primarily because of $46 billion in government payments.
"The COVID-19 pandemic upended agricultural markets, contributing to a dismal outlook for the farm economy in the spring and summer of 2020," said Patrick Westhoff, FAPRI director and Howard Cowden Professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
"A series of emergency support programs provided record government payments to farmers, and prices for many commodities rebounded in the final months of the year, resulting in a large increase in 2020 net farm income," he said. "Looking ahead, the outlook is uncertain, but certainly more optimistic than it was a few months ago."
Increasing imports by China explain much of the recent strength in grain and oilseed markets. If China's purchases continue at the recent pace, U.S. exports and market prices could be higher than projected.
"Higher prices and assumed normal spring planting conditions allow 2021 total area planted to major crops to rebound to 2018 levels," Westhoff said. "That could allow planted acreage for corn, soybean and wheat to all expand in the same year."
Projections show average prices for livestock and poultry increase in 2021, as the sector returns to more normal operating conditions.
Economists with FAPRI and the MU Agricultural Markets and Policy team release the annual U.S. Agricultural Market Outlook report each spring. The baseline projections for agricultural and biofuel markets were prepared using market information available in January but do not reflect any subsequent policy changes.
The full outlook is available online at fapri.missouri.edu/publication/2021-us-agricultural-market-outlook/.
Frost dates
An online resource from University of Missouri Extension makes it easier to predict first and last frost dates for specific regions of the state.
The Missouri Frost/Freeze Probabilities Guide is available at ipm.missouri.edu/frostfreezeguide. A printable PDF is available online at extension.missouri.edu/ipm1033.
"These data can be used for making an informed decision when it comes to planting and assessing climatological risk associated with light, moderate and hard freezes in your region during the spring and fall," Extension climatologist Pat Guinan said.
The website provides frost/freeze probabilities, tables, maps and dates using data from the National Center for Environmental Information, based on information collected from 1981 through 2010.
Features of the site include median date point maps, which provide the last spring and first fall median frost/freeze dates for various temperature thresholds, along with date contour maps and extreme date point maps. The maps also are available as printable high-resolution PDFs.
While the guide provides a general representation of frost/freeze probabilities, Guinan said users also need to consider local factors that may affect temperature such as terrain, elevation and urbanization.
"Local anomalies due to microclimates are definitely something to consider when using the guide," he said.