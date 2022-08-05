Adams County Fair animal auction raises more than $120,000

Crowds gather Tuesday at the market animal auction at the Adams County Fair. This year's auction raised more than $120,000.

MENDON, Ill — The Adams County Beef Producers, in conjunction with the Adams County Market Sale Committee, hosted a successful market animal auction Tuesday at the Adams County Fair.

This year’s auction, a premium auction where the livestock producer gets to keep their animal as well as the proceeds of the auction bid, raised more than $120,000.

