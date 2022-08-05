MENDON, Ill — The Adams County Beef Producers, in conjunction with the Adams County Market Sale Committee, hosted a successful market animal auction Tuesday at the Adams County Fair.
This year’s auction, a premium auction where the livestock producer gets to keep their animal as well as the proceeds of the auction bid, raised more than $120,000.
Those funds go back to these youth exhibitors so they may continue their livestock producing endeavors and save up for college or future agricultural training. In addition, because they get to keep their animal, youth exhibitors can have the chance to show their livestock at the Illinois State Fair.
There were 69 youth exhibitors who presented their market animal at the auction. This Market Animal Sale included beef cattle, swine, sheep, poultry and goats. This allowed the opportunity for junior exhibitors to show off their knowledge and accomplishments in the field of livestock production. Participants in the auction ranged in age from 8 to18, and more than 100 bidders registered for the auction that was held in the sheep barn on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Comprised of local businesses, community leaders and family members, the Market Animal Sale afforded the chance to invest in kids’ projects, thereby inspiring them to continue their livestock efforts in order to become a part of the agricultural industry for life.
Emcee for the evening was Denise Tallcott, who introduced each participant with a short biography. Each participant thanked people who mentored and supported them during their endeavors. In addition, each youth exhibitor received a list of their buyers so they can write a personal thank you note.
2022 purchasers include AC McCartney, Advance Trading, Ag Supply Services, Alex Kerr Tillage, Altorfer, Animal Medical Clinic of Quincy, Arnold Behrens Nesbit & Gray, B&B Livestock, B&N Trucking, Baker Farms, Beard Implement Co, Beck Insurance Agency, Beck's Hybrids, Brad Kestner Insurance, Jane Brown, C&L Tiling, Chem-Gro Inc., Commerce Bank, Compeer Financial, Rich Cordes, Country Financial, John Dickerman, D&B Duncan/Lewis Seed, Dearwester Grain Services Inc., Denny Show Pigs, Duesterhaus Ag Repair, Duesterhaus Precision Planting, Rick and Mary Edwards, F & T Livestock, Farm & Home Supply, Farmers Livestock Sales, First Bankers Trust Co, Fuller Fertilizer, Andy and Erin Frazier, Greg Thompson Construction, Heimer & Associates Inc., Helena Ag, Highland Farms, Hilburn Farms, Holtsclaw Farms, Homebank, Ippensen Farms Seed, JM Excavating, Melissa Kiel, Klauser Ag Solutions, Knox Seed Sales, Lewis Brothers LLC, Lewis Hybrids, Longlett Solutions, MAC Cattle Company, LLC, McCleary Brothers, Mount Sterling Implement, Nationwide Insurance - Mealiff Agency, Ryan Norsworthy, North Adams State Bank, Oak Furniture Gallery, Don and Mark Peter, Panther Creek Ranch, Prairieland FS, Pryors Custom Baling, Quincy Farm Products, Quincy Mack, Ray Insurance, RD Shaffer Trucking, Renegade Repair, Schaffnit Shorthorns, Duane and Pam Shaffer, Shaffer Enterprises LLC, Shaffer Farms, Starman Cattle, State Farm, State Street Bank, Sullivan Auctioneers, Tedrow Livestock, Titan Wheel, Town & Country Bank, Tri-State Animal Wellness, UCB, Ursa Farms LLC, Ursa Truck & Trailer Repair, Vecchie Peter family, Ward Tiling, Western Illinois Vet Clinic, William J. Wiewel Insurance and Scott and Susie Wray.
