Adams County Farm Bureau President Brent Clair loads a bag of donated ground pork on Wednesday morning for Dick Foster with the St. Francis Food Pantry. The organization donated 500 pounds of ground pork to nine food pantries across the county. 

QUINCY — Meeting the rising need got a little easier Wednesday for several Adams County area food pantries just in time for the holiday season.

The Adams County Farm Bureau and area farmers donated 500 pounds of ground pork, divided into one-pound packages, to help stock freezers at nine food pantries.

