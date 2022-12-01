QUINCY — Meeting the rising need got a little easier Wednesday for several Adams County area food pantries just in time for the holiday season.
The Adams County Farm Bureau and area farmers donated 500 pounds of ground pork, divided into one-pound packages, to help stock freezers at nine food pantries.
“The local food pantries really need quality protein to distribute to the community, and farmers are pretty generous folks,” Adams County Farm Bureau Manager Shawn Valter said.
“Thank you for doing this,” said Amy Rainbolt, mission outreach director at the Lutheran Church of St. John, who picked up ground pork for the church’s Open Hands Food Pantry. “We are very blessed.”
Rainbolt said the pantry serves anywhere between 30 and 50 households and has seen an increase in the elderly population needing help.
“Just knowing that we can help people on a fixed and limited income is very helpful,” she said. ‘Knowing the price of meat and groceries is going up, we can give people something fresh they can take home and use.”
Farm Bureau and farmers provide meat donations throughout the year.
“Anytime a farmer wants to donate livestock, Farm Bureau pays the processing for it. We give it back to the local food pantries, and the pantries in turn distribute it back out to those in need in the community,” he said. “About six times a year we’re able to donate.”
Farmers donate a cow, a pig or several pigs at a time.
“It’s just one way we can help out the community,” said one member of the farm family donating the pork for Wednesday’s distribution. “We’ve been blessed, and it’s a way to bless others. God’s been good to us.”
Meat donations are especially helpful to the food pantries.
“Quincy Catholic Charities is really known for the meat we give out, so having the extra meat to give out really helps us,” said Justin Bangert, who picked up a bag with some 35 pounds of ground pork for the charity.
“It helps,” said Dick Foster with the St. Francis Food Pantry. “We serve about 30 to 35 families a week. We give one pound of meat, one pound of cheese to every family, and they get three bags of groceries.”
Donated beef or pork typically is ground into one-pound packages.
“It goes a little farther,” Valter said. “The one-pound packages allow them to give it out to more people than if we did it in bulk packaging.”
Farm Bureau works with Kabrick’s, Farmhouse Meats, Golden Locker and Country Butcher Shop to process the meat.
“All of the lockers help us out,” Valter said. “They do know we are donating the meat. We get a little break on what we have to pay for processing, so that’s nice.”
The organization sets aside about $4,000 a year to cover processing costs for the donated animals.
“People coming to the food pantries appreciate the opportunity to get quality locally-raised beef or pork,” Valter said.
