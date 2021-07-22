QUINCY — An Adams County organization got a financial boost thanks to a program partnering with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits.
Quincy area farmer Mike Loos recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Adams County Folks Care.
Formerly known as the Adams Trading Post Plunge Team, Adams County Folks Care sponsors an annual action at Adams Trading Post to raise money for Camp Callahan, the Adams County Special Olympic team and members of the community who need a helping hand.
Since 2010, the program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, has awarded more than $59 million to community nonprofits, ag students and public schools.
Farmers enter the program for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture and other programs that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.