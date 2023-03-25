Annie's Project

Jan Golian of Center, Mo., says she was able to stay on the farm after her husband died thanks in part to Annie’s Project, a program that helps women gain confidence and agricultural business skills. Annie’s Project celebrates its 20th anniversary April 1 at the University of Missouri Greenley Research Farm in Novelty. 

 File photo/Linda Geist

CENTER, Mo. – When Jan Golian’s husband died of a heart attack in the middle of harvest season in 2004, friends and family helped her get the crop in and the cattle sold.

Her husband always had been the caretaker of the farm while she worked as a school librarian and teacher. She knew farm life and how to be a farm wife, but she didn’t know how to make informed decisions about the farm operation.

