COLUMBIA, Mo. — Women in agriculture can improve their risk management skills and network with peers this spring during Annie’s Project courses.
University of Missouri Extension offers the courses, available in online and hybrid formats. Online courses meet weekly for 2.5-hour interactive sessions and include self-paced activities and videos. The hybrid course combines virtual and in-person learning.
The hybrid course, designed for women with day-to-day farm management roles, begins March 1. Weekly online classes are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. In-person classes are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays in St. Joseph, Ste. Genevieve and Marshall. Registration, due by Feb. 25, is available online at next.us/ABPevents. More information is available by contacting Tracie Moore at mooretra@missouri.edu.
The online course, slated for March 7 to April 11, brings together women who are involved with or interested in crop and livestock production. Classes meet 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays via Zoom. Register by March 4 at next.us/AnniesOnlineSpring22. More information is available from Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.
A separate online course, Annie’s Project for Nonfarming Landowners, targets women who own land but don’t have a day-to-day role in production agriculture. Participants meet 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom from April 7 to May 12. Registration, due April 1, is available online at next.us/AnniesLandSpring22. More information is available by contacting Devlin or Tucker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.