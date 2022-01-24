CARTHAGE, Ill. — A new session of Annie’s Project begins Feb. 3 in Carthage.
Annie’s Project is a six-week, discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. Sessions offer a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other women in agriculture.
The $50 per person cost covers a workbook and support materials for all sessions. A light supper will be served at each session.
Online registration is available at go.illinois.edu/CarthageAP22.
More information about Annie’s Project is available online at AnniesProject.org and by contacting Katie Parker at 217-223-8380 or keparkr2@illinois.edu or Dawn Weinberg at 217-357-2150 or dweinber@illinois.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.