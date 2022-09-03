BATON ROUGE, La. — Low flow from the Mississippi River contributed to a smaller-than-average hypoxia zone in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently reported.

Following annual measurements, Louisiana scientists announced the hypoxic zone measured about 3,275 square miles, less than the five-year average of 4,280 square miles.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

