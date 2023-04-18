COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension offers biosecurity workshops in April and May on how to prevent and respond to disease outbreaks in livestock and poultry operations, including backyard flocks.
Locations include Macon on April 28.
“Biosecurity protocols are critical to safeguard animal health, food safety, the environment and the economy,” said Teng Lim, Mu Extension agricultural engineer and a member of the MU Biosecurity Team. “Everyone working with livestock and poultry needs to be properly trained on executing biosecurity procedures and be reminded of the potential of disease outbreak.”
Workshop topics include detection and quarantine procedures, mortality management and preparation, record-keeping, disease identification and protocol, livestock insurance and resources and composting. Sessions also offer a tour of the new mobile biosecurity education trailer.
Workshops are taught by representatives of the MU Extension Biosecurity Outreach Team, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
The workshop is free, but preregistration online at biosecurity.missouri.edu is required to get take-home materials.
More information is available by contacting Lim at LimT@missouri.edu or 573-882-9519.
