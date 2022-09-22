GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — Griggsville farmer Phil Bradshaw and Brazilian agricultural engineer Rodrigo Souza live a continent apart but still share a common interest in what happens on the farm.
Seven Brazilian statisticians, market analysts, ag engineers and agronomists toured the Bradshaw’s farm and hog buildings Wednesday morning as part of a day-long visit in Pike County. The visit also included stops at Bunge Elevator and at Logan Agri-Service to discuss new techniques used to increase crop production from foliar nutritional products to “finish” crops and expanded use of fungicides and biologicals with owner Ed Logan.
“It’s a great experience for them to get this first-hand, on-ground contact, to see what it’s like,” said Marcela Formiga, who works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Brasilia, Brazil’s capitol city.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service organized the tour to give the Brazilians an opportunity to visit a farm and learn about American farm practices, logistics and markets.
“They’re mainly here to learn more about American agriculture and also we are trying to help them set up estimation programs in their country comparable to what we have here in the U.S.,” said Brad Summa, director of the Heartland Regional Field Office for USDA’s NASS.
“We advise them on what we do as far as statistics,” he said “They like to see American ag as well. The top three commodities in Illinois are corn, soybeans and hogs, and Phil produces all of them.”
Souza and the other visitors snapped photos of the buildings where pigs arrive weighing 20 pounds and leave at market weight of 275 to 300 pounds, the farm equipment and the soybeans growing in a nearby field.
“We come to the U.S. to learn about ag statistics to compare to what we use in Brazil for our farmers , for food security, for our country,” said Souza, part of a Brasilia-based team of a statistician, agronomist and agribusiness manager on the trip.
Brazil, Summa said, is an “up and coming country” in agriculture.
“They now surpass us in terms of soybean production. They have some really good tillable land that’s made them a world player in the grain markets,” he said.
Bradshaw said the United States and Brazil are two of the largest producers of food in the world — and great partners, as well as competitors, in the challenge of feeding people around the world.
“The two countries have had a long history of exchanging agriculture and food knowledge to ensure the world has an abundance of food at an economical price as possible,” said Bradshaw, who spent about a decade making multiple trips a year to Brazil as part of work to eradicate foot and mouth disease. “The visit by our friends from Brazil furthers that strong relationship, and we hope the exchange of ideas between them will help ensure an adequate food supply for the world.”
