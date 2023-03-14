QUINCY — The award winners recognized at Tuesday’s First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet all have a few things in common.
Hands-on hard work. Resilience. Faith. Building partnerships today with an eye toward tomorrow on the farm, in the business, in the classroom — and in agriculture.
The banquet honored The Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year, the Tim and LeAnn Maiers Family, and the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce’s Agribusiness of the Year, Logan Agri-Service, and Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year, Chris Miller.
“To be able to honor the farm family, the ag educator and the agribusiness is important so we recognize those people who do so much for our community,” Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Guthrie said. “The banquet is important because of the great importance that the ag community has in this area.”
Community members gathered to celebrate agriculture and its impact across the region.
“My dad and mom, Jim and Betty Logan, took a leap of faith in December 1962 when my dad accepted a job as a commissioned agent for Standard Oil selling petroleum products in the north part of Pike County, Ill.,” Logan Agri-Service President Ed Logan said.
“Following early success and several new fuel accounts, my dad’s boss with Standard Oil recommended he start selling chemicals. And so, another leap of faith led dad to purchase a tractor and pull-type sprayer in the mid-1960s and begin sales and custom application of chemicals.”
The Griggsville-based business continued to grow over the years, relying on essential qualities for success of any business — faith, family and foresight.
Logan also credits the company’s success in supplying agricultural inputs in western Illinois and Northeast and east-central Missouri to loyal customers and the people he calls his coworkers and colleagues — not his employees.
The award, presented annually by the chamber’s Agribusiness Committee, recognizes businesses known for strong ties to agriculture, community involvement, good customer service and modern business practices.
Miller, in his fifth year at Brown County High School and his 21st year of teaching ag at the secondary level, sees his work as both building consumers and communities.
“The greatest gratification I get of all is watching a student grow personally, develop leadership skills, career skills and move on so they are productive members of their local community,” Miller said. “Over 20 years that’s what I’ve been able to do. It never gets boring.”
At BCHS, he’s a one-man program, teaching 75 students intro to ag, basic ag mechanics, ag construction, plant and animal science, advanced ag science and ag power along with an exploratory class for middle school students.
“We have a growing population. Every year we’re losing land in production ag. We have to do more with less,” Miller said. “We need the best and the brightest in ag because they are our future, the future success of not only our state and region but our country and our world.”
The award, presented by the chamber and co-sponsor the John Wood Community College Ag Alumni Association, recognizes someone who helps others learn about agriculture.
The Maiers farm near Payson raising corn, soybeans, alfalfa and cattle and stood out in this year’s contest for their ongoing commitment to the farm and to conservation.
Working with her parents, Kenny and Sandi Crim, and their son Trevor, they operate MAC Cattle Company. With two barns built since August 2021 and large enough for about 800 head, MAC backgrounds cattle, feeding calves from 550 to 850 pounds.
Key is involving the next generation in farming — with Trevor the fifth generation on his dad’s side of the family and the sixth generation on his mom’s.
“Just being able to farm with my family and everybody else in area we get to work with everyday is a blessing,” Trevor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.