Ag Banquet

Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bruce Guthrie, left, talks with Tim Maiers Tuesday night at the First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet. Maiers and his wife LeAnn, The Quincy Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year, were recognized at the banquet along with the Agribusiness of the Year and the Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The award winners recognized at Tuesday’s First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet all have a few things in common.

Hands-on hard work. Resilience. Faith. Building partnerships today with an eye toward tomorrow on the farm, in the business, in the classroom — and in agriculture.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.