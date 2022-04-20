COLUMBIA, Mo. — The application deadline is May 1 for the Missouri Century Farm Program.
Eligible farms must have been in the family since Dec. 31, 1922.
The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
More than 8,000 Missouri farms have been designated since 1976 through the program sponsored by University of Missouri Extension, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and Missouri Farm Bureau.
The $140 fee covers a certificate, a metal farm sign and booklet for approved applicants. Applications and more information are available online at extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm.
