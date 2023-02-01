QUINCY — A Pike County business and a Brown County teacher will be honored as the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates agriculture.
Logan Agri-Services, Inc. will be recognized as the Agribusiness of the Year and Chris Miller will be honored as the Larry Fischer Ag Educator of the Year at the First Bankers Trust Ag Banquet.
The banquet will take place Tuesday, March 14 at Town and Country Inn and Suites. Tickets are available online at quincychamber.org/events.
Logan Agri-Service, one of the few locally owned and independent companies in the ag supply industry, continues to thrive and expand in the ever-changing ag market because of its business philosophy to provide quality products at competitive prices with service that exceeds customer expectation.
The staff is its best asset as each individual understands the importance of serving each customer to the best of their ability.
Miller teaches ag and serves as FFA advisor at Brown County High School, but in his more than 30-year career also has taught at Griggsville-Perry, Beardstown, Winchester, John Wood Community College and the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Working in the ag industry in seed sales provided experience Miller now uses in the classroom to benefit his students.
Since 2000, the chamber has given an Agribusiness of the Year Award to emphasize the importance of the agriculture industry on the local economy’s stability. The Larry Fisher Ag Educator of the Year Award, established in 2015 and co-sponsored by John Wood Community College Ag Alumni, honors an individual who has made an impact on students and the future of agriculture.
