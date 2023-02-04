Brazil Corn

A field of corn grows under a sunny sky in southern Brazil last month. Brazilian corn production for 2022-23 could increase by 12% and push exports beyond the 2022 record of 44 million metric tons. 

 Photo courtesy of Joana Colussi

PEORIA, Ill. — Competition in world markets is expected to intensify as Brazil is projected to produce record corn and soybean crops for 2022-23.

Joana Colussi, postdoctoral research associate at the University of Illinois who serves on the farmdoc team, reported crop production in her home country of Brazil could increase to record levels of 5.6 billion bushels of beans and 4.9 billion bushels of corn.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

