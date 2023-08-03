PALMYRA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists head to the field Friday near Palmyra to meet with Northeast Missouri farmers.
A crop and forage chat will take place 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shawn Kiefaber/Kenny Lovelace farm located one mile west of U.S. 61 on County Road 318.
Speakers will cover a variety of “timely topics” tied to Extension on-farm research, crop pathology and drought concerns and mitigation, Extension agronomy field specialist Nick Wesslak said.
With the challenging drought conditions, “we’ll be looking at things like pasture recovery going into fall, feeding different crop residues and toxic plant concerns during drought conditions,” Wesslak said.
Water and shade will be provided. People attending should bring a lawn chair.
In case of rain, the crop and forage chat will be held in the livestock barn next to the pickleball courts on the Marion County Fairgrounds at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Registration is not required for the free program, which is sponsored by the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, MU Integrated Pest Management and Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri.
More information is available by calling MU Extension in Marion County at 573-769-2177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.