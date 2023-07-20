Field Day

Aaron Hager makes a point during the opening presentation of Wednesday's agronomy field day at the Orr Agricultural Center. Hager spoke in the new building at the center ahead of plot tours of research trials.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

PERRY, Ill. — David Porter wanted to learn something new about crop diseases and nitrogen management, but already knew a few things about the crop in his fields.

“It looks better than it should. It’s been very dry. We could all use a rain shower,” the Palmyra, Mo., farmer said. “But you don’t have to go very far south, down around Perry, Mo., they’re pretty burnt up. We’ve been dry, but they’ve been drier.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.