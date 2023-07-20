PERRY, Ill. — David Porter wanted to learn something new about crop diseases and nitrogen management, but already knew a few things about the crop in his fields.
“It looks better than it should. It’s been very dry. We could all use a rain shower,” the Palmyra, Mo., farmer said. “But you don’t have to go very far south, down around Perry, Mo., they’re pretty burnt up. We’ve been dry, but they’ve been drier.”
At this point, all farmers can do is wait for rain — and hope to get a little bit more.
But recent scattered rains throughout West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri have brought “a pretty remarkable revival” of the corn crop, said Emerson Nafziger, University of Illinois professor emeritus and a featured speaker at Wednesday’s Orr Agricultural Center Agronomy Field Day.
Only about 40% of the Illinois corn crop is rated good or excellent — the lowest rating at this point in the season since 2012 and far below the typical 75 to 80% rating — but Nafziger’s not ready to write off this year.
“Last year we had the highest yield Illinois ever had for corn. This year I don’t think that’s going to happen, but I think a lot of areas are going to have very good yields, particularly if we get some rainfall in August as well,” he said. “Once we get through pollination and have kernel numbers fixed and the canopy is still dark green, that crop is pretty resilient for the rest of the season and generally will fill those kernels.”
The soybean outlook might be even more optimistic with the crop showing good growth and taking on good color.
“As we move into August, we’ll be watching to see that the canopy, the leaf color stays dark green,” Nafziger said. “I don’t think we’ll forecast records, but soybeans are just in the process now of being ready to start setting pods soon. That’s a very important phase.”
Farmers and farm experts also will be watching how crops fare in neighboring states.
“States on all sides of us, at least in crop ratings, are in better shape than we are,” Nafziger said. “That’s always something to worry about.”
Field day speakers offered updates on above and below ground Bt traits, practical nitrogen management and potential challenges to pesticide use.
“We hope those who attend get to see the latest research, the newest practices and techniques out there and available and hopefully find some way to fit it into their own operation,” said Luke Merritt, a research specialist in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and at the Orr Center.
“Anything I can learn at this point helps,” said Tyler Redd, another Palmyra farmer.
Producers also learned about the importance of early planting dates for cover crops.
Research trials at three locations across the state, including the Orr Center, started looking this year at planting dates of cereal rye ahead of soybeans and some clovers after soybeans and before corn.
“What we found, especially on cereal rye, is that earlier planting dates do actually increase the performance,” said Nathan Johanning, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator based in Waterloo. “We get more biomass in spring even with the same seeding rates. Even just a few weeks difference can make a huge difference in the amount of actual rye growth you get in the end.”
Johanning hopes to see the work continue for a second year.
“We want to give more guidance as cover crops gain popularity, help (producers) understand how to manage them better,” he said.
