EWING, Mo. — Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn says it may take well into next year to determine the full impact of the drought on the state’s cattle industry.
Dry weather — and drought status in many areas of the state — pushed hay prices through the roof and cattle sales to never-before-seen levels.
“We’re going to have to get into early spring next year to really realize how many head of cattle left the state in 2023 and need to be replenished,” Chinn said.
“We’re hoping cattle just left the farm early … but we are worried we’re going to see a decrease in the number of cattle in the state.”
Chinn was the featured speaker at the Women in Agriculture workshop, held Wednesday in Ewing. Women from across Lewis County and beyond turned out for sessions ranging from raising goats and understanding the ABC’s of the Farm Service Agency to soil health and making soap.
Listening closely to what Chinn had to say was Karli Hamilton of Memphis.
“I am Miss Memphis FFA. I will be competing at the state fair for fair queen, and my talent is a speech about women in ag. I came to get more information about that,” she said.
What she heard about was the challenges facing the department — and the state’s farmers.
With this year’s drought, Chinn said there are resources available through the state to help farmers recover.
The Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority has family farm livestock breeding loans to help cattlemen moving forward when they decide to replenish herds and MOBUCK$ through the state treasurer’s office, when funded again, can offer low-interest loans.
Federal tax code provisions also can defer capital gains taxes on drought-related livestock sales, if certain conditions are met, with more information on the state’s drought website, available through a link at agriculture.mo.gov.
But farmers have been frustrated by grazing guidelines for Conservation Reserve Program acreage and by stocking rate density rates for a federal livestock forage program — issues that could be addressed in the next farm bill.
Chinn invited farmers and ranchers to share their concerns at a farm bill listening session — the first-ever to be held in Missouri — at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 in the Nucor Pavilion on the state fairgrounds in Sedalia.
Beyond the drought, Missouri farmers also face challenges from black vultures, especially in the southeastern and southwestern portions of the state. Landowners need a permit, available for free from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or Missouri Farm Bureau, to take one of the birds, which are protected under the federal migratory bird act.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services also can offer suggestions to protect a cattle herd, especially during calving, from the vultures.
“Right now we’re down on cattle numbers,” Chinn said. “The last thing we need is for our cattlemen to lose any more calves or the mamas giving birth.”
