Chinn

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn speaks Wednesday at the Women in Agriculture workshop in Ewing. Chinn highlighted challenges facing farmers across the state.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

EWING, Mo. — Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn says it may take well into next year to determine the full impact of the drought on the state’s cattle industry.

Dry weather — and drought status in many areas of the state — pushed hay prices through the roof and cattle sales to never-before-seen levels.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.