The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates farm production expenses could climb 4.1% this year. Inflationary pressure and slower economic growth likely will maintain pressure on farm margins.

DES MOINES — The economic outlook for agriculture in the second half of 2023 appears quite similar to what farmers experienced the first six months of the year.

Inflationary pressure and slower economic growth will likely maintain pressure on farm margins, according to Nathan Kauffman, senior vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and Omaha branch executive.

