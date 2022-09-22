KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Entries are due Oct. 31 for this year’s Missouri Livestock Symposium photo contest.
Amateur photographers across the state may submit up to three entries showing some aspect of agriculture including farm life, farm scenes and livestock.
Entries should be submitted to missourilivestock@gmail.com with the photographer’s name, complete address, phone, age, title of the photo and information about the photo.
Photos must be 8.5 by 11 inches and in portrait orientation in jpg format with a minimum of 300 dpi. Full contest guidelines are available online at missourilivestock.com/photo-contest.
The winning photo will be recognized at the symposium’s evening program and will appear on the cover of the symposium program book.
The symposium, a premier educational event and trade show for livestock producers, will take place Dec. 2 and 3 at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville.
