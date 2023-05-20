Vehicle Emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed stricter vehicle emissions for pickups and heavy-duty vehicles. The proposed regulations represent the strictest limits ever proposed by EPA. 

 Photo by Catrina Rawson, Illinois Farm Bureau

WASHINGTON — Fewer vehicles essential to farmers and the ag industry, like pickup trucks and freight haulers, would be powered by internal combustion engines over the next 10 years under new federal proposals.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed stricter vehicle emission limits last month that would mandate up to two-thirds of new U.S. models be electric by 2032. Half of heavy-duty vehicles sold would need to be “zero emission.”

