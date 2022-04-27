QUINCY — Garrett Hartke checked out the farm equipment lined up along Ellington Road, excited about the possibilities for himself and other students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
“It’s more opportunities,” the senior ag student from Teutopolis said. “I already see where we could use that equipment at the farms.”
Mast Estates, a Quincy farming operation, donated several pieces of equipment — a mower, balers and rakes — to SIU’s ag department on Tuesday as a way to benefit students who will be the farmers of tomorrow.
“The thing is to pass on the knowledge, continue the knowledge of farming and keeping the interest of the next generation, the kids coming out of high school,” said Joe Gallaher, part of the family making the donation.
SIU’s farm ground accommodates not only student employees but ag classes.
“Anytime we have an opportunity to showcase equipment, brand-new or used, it gives our students a chance to learn. If we have good equipment, it allows us to recruit students,” said Shane Bennett, senior director of corporate and foundation relations with Southern Illinois University Foundation.
Donations, like the one from the Masts, are rare, but welcomed by the university.
“This stuff is nicer than some stuff we have at the farms,” said Hartke, who helped to load the donation and haul it back to campus.
Gallaher said the equipment is meant for smaller farming operations — and for helping students to learn more.
The donation provides “a good opportunity” for students “to learn on smaller equipment,” Gallaher said.
“The small farmer is a dying breed,’ Bennett said. “The more we can educate youth on the importance of farming will be better for generations.”
