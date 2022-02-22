QUINCY — A new position within University of Illinois Extension will bring more natural resources education to Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties.
Amy Lefringhouse started work in January as a natural resources, environment and energy educator based in Quincy.
“We’re very ag-focused on the west-central side of the state, very natural resource-focused — forestry, the river right next to us, natural resource tourism with hunting. To put a highlight on that is a great thing,” Lefringhouse said.
Lefringhouse provides a local resource for counties and communities.
“Residents will now have a local professional to ask questions about their own natural resource issues, to provide environmental workshops and to serve as a resource for communities to learn how to save money through water and energy conservation,” Extension County Director Shelby Crow said.
“Amy brings not only an extensive background in natural resources but years of networking and relationship building in the five counties,” she said. “With the program area, we’ll be able to serve the five counties in a broader way.”
The position also expands Extension’s partnership with John Wood Community College.
Plans call for Lefringhouse to split her time between Extension’s Quincy office and the new multipurpose agriculture facility under construction at the Orr Center, where she will teach courses tied to JWCC’s new certificate program focused on natural resource management.
The new job provides a way for Lefringhouse to expand what she previously did as executive director of Gardner Camp, an outdoor education facility for youth.
“I’ve done a lot of work in Pike and Adams counties. I can’t wait to get into Hancock, Schuyler and Brown, just learning and getting to know people and their needs when it comes to natural resources and environmental education,” she said.
“West-Central Illinois offers so many natural gifts to explore, and University of Illinois Extension is positioned to bring environmental education to families and communities right to their ‘backyard.’”
Plans also call for Lefringhouse to lead a Master Naturalist program. Similar to Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists go through training then have opportunities to volunteer in the community.
“We saw a lot of people in the early phase of COVID want to get outdoors and connect with nature,” Crow said. “We see this as an opportunity to extend that connection with the outdoors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.