QUINCY — A University of Illinois Extension survey will help shape natural resource land management programming for area landowners and managers.

“I have ideas. We have ideas what we think people might want, but we want to hear from the folks over there in Western Illinois to see what they really want and what they really need,” said Amy Lefringhouse, Extension natural resources, environment and energy educator based in Quincy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.