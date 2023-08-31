QUINCY — A University of Illinois Extension survey will help shape natural resource land management programming for area landowners and managers.
“I have ideas. We have ideas what we think people might want, but we want to hear from the folks over there in Western Illinois to see what they really want and what they really need,” said Amy Lefringhouse, Extension natural resources, environment and energy educator based in Quincy.
Landowners and land managers in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties are asked to complete the survey by Sept. 15.
Lefringhouse hopes to find out what topics interest area landowners and how they’d like to learn more.
“It could be a field day where we go out and talk to folks already putting those practices in place on their farms. It would be a classroom workshop to talk about it and connect with resources,” she said. “It could be a video, a fact sheet to read, print out and do on your own.”
Landowners and managers enrolling in state and federal programs or cost-share assistance may need to implement conservation practices from tree planting and pollinator plots to managing invasive species. But Lefringhouse sometimes sees a gap between what’s prescribed for the land, or what a landowner wants to do on his or her own, and knowing how to do it.
With the survey findings, Extension hopes to provide “what the landowners need in terms of educational resources for them to be better managers of their land and of the different resources on their land,” Lefringhouse said.
More information about the survey is available by contacting Lefringhouse at 217-223-8380 or heberlei@illinois.edu.
