A slowdown in the agriculture real estate market continued into the first half of 2023 with fewer properties offered for sale and market values that, while still strong, are dramatically off the pace seen in the first half of 2022.

Results from the Federal Reserve District Surveys reflect this trend between the third and fourth quarter of 2022 and continuing into the first half of 2023. Value growth still is positive across the Midwest, but increases now are in the single digits instead of the double digits seen in 2021 and 2022.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.