A slowdown in the agriculture real estate market continued into the first half of 2023 with fewer properties offered for sale and market values that, while still strong, are dramatically off the pace seen in the first half of 2022.
Results from the Federal Reserve District Surveys reflect this trend between the third and fourth quarter of 2022 and continuing into the first half of 2023. Value growth still is positive across the Midwest, but increases now are in the single digits instead of the double digits seen in 2021 and 2022.
Farm operators remain the largest group of buyers through Farmers National Company, accounting for nearly 80% of all land sale transactions.
“These operators have enjoyed a period of high liquidity over the past five years, but are now moving into a period of increasing debt service and borrowing. This will most likely result in less available cash reserve to deploy for capital expenditures and land purchases,” said Paul Schadegg, senior vice president of real estate operations for Farmers National Company.
“While investors have not always been the successful buyer of properties offered for sale, they certainly are part of the equation, helping set a floor on land values and creating a competitive market. If farm operators step back from aggressive bidding for land, investors will most likely step in to take advantage of purchasing options.”
There continues to be a strong appetite for agriculture properties from individuals considering farm expansion and investment opportunities. That overall bullish outlook for the ag economy will continue to drive the demand for high quality cropland, Schadegg said.
The sales volume at Farmers National through the first half of 2023 continues to exceed the five–year average but is slightly off the “exceptional” pace set in 2021 and 2022.
“Farmland sale values remained strong for high-quality land through the first half of 2023,” Jay VanGordon, area sales manager for Farmers National’s eastern region, which includes Illinois.
Schadegg remains confident that the strong demand for quality agriculture land will continue through the year.
“Looking ahead to the second half of 2023, we anticipate strong competition for high-quality land offered for sale. The overall U.S. agriculture economy is healthy with Midwestern banks reporting increased operational lending but strong loan performance and projections for a profitable 2023 growing season,” he said.
Managing drought-stressed ponds
Drought combined with high temperatures can have devastating effects on fish ponds, but pond owners can take steps to help.
During a drought, pond waters can drop to dangerous levels, increasing aquatic plant growth, decreasing water quality and stressing fish, making them more vulnerable to disease and death, said Bob Pierce, University of Missouri Extension fisheries and wildlife state specialist.
Ponds in very small watersheds or on marginal soils typically are the first to have problems as water levels decrease through seepage, evaporation and lack of runoff, Pierce said.
Drought conditions will create shallow areas around the edges of the pond that will potentially expose plants and algae to more sunlight and encourage even more rapid growth.
Drought increases the danger of oxygen depletion in ponds. Warm water holds less dissolved oxygen than cooler water. While plants produce oxygen in daylight, they consume oxygen at night and during extended cloudy periods. Also, intense sunlight can cause algal blooms to die off, which further depletes oxygen. More abundant vegetation also can cause wide swings in pH levels.
Supplemental aeration in ponds can protect fish during a drought, Pierce said.
Pond owners also can take preventive action to reduce the chance of fish kills in drought-affected pons including:
• Keep cows and other livestock from having direct access to the pond. Wading livestock will muddy the water and further stress the fish. Manure in the pond will contribute to oxygen depletion.
• Do not apply aquatic herbicides to the pond during a drought. High temperatures and reduced water volume will heighten the risk of oxygen depletion as a result of increasing plant decay.
• Take measures to thin the existing fish population, such as fishing the pond more.
• If possible, check ponds daily during a drought. Timely action may save fish or reduce treatment costs.
More information is available in the MU Extension publication “Managing Missouri Fish Ponds During an Extended Drought” available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/g9401.
