A new University of Illinois project is using advanced object recognition technology to keep toxin-contaminated wheat kernels out of the food supply and help researchers make the crop more resistant to its top nemesis, fusarium head blight, or scab.

“Fusarium head blight causes a lot of economic losses in wheat, and the associated toxin, deoxynivalenol, can cause issues for humans and animal health,” said Jessica Rutkoski, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences.

