A new University of Illinois project is using advanced object recognition technology to keep toxin-contaminated wheat kernels out of the food supply and help researchers make the crop more resistant to its top nemesis, fusarium head blight, or scab.
“Fusarium head blight causes a lot of economic losses in wheat, and the associated toxin, deoxynivalenol, can cause issues for humans and animal health,” said Jessica Rutkoski, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences.
“The disease has been a big deterrent for people growing wheat in the Eastern U.S. because they could grow a perfectly nice crop and then take it to the elevator only to have it get docked or rejected. So it’s a big priority to try to increase resistance and reduce DON risk as much as possible.”
Increasing resistance to any crop disease traditionally means growing a lot of genotypes of the crop, infecting them with the disease and looking for symptoms. It’s a long, repetitive process, but Rutkoski hoped one step, phenotyping for disease symptoms, could be accelerated and looked for help from AI experts.
“We wanted to test whether we could quantify kernel damage using simple cell phone images of grains. Normally, we look at a petri dish of kernels and then give it a subjective rating. It’s very mind-numbing work. You have to have people specifically trained, and it’s slow, difficult and subjective. A system that could automatically score kernels for damage seemed doable because the symptoms are pretty clear,” she said.
Experts started with algorithms similar to those used by tech giants for object detection and classification, then advanced the technology.
“We trained our network to detect minutely damaged kernels with good enough accuracy using just a few images. We made this possible through meticulous pre-processing of data, transfer learning and bootstrapping of labeling activities,” said Girish Chowdhary, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
Successfully detecting fusarium damage — small, shriveled, gray or chalky kennels — meant the technology also could foretell the grain’s toxin load.
When the team tested the machine learning technology alone, it was able to predict DON levels better than in-field ratings of disease symptoms, but was only 60% as accurate as humans rating disease damage in the lab.
Further testing is needed to improve the capabilities, but “a tool like this could save weeks of time in a lab, and that time is critical when you’re trying to analyze the data and prepare the next trial,” Rutkoski said. “Ultimately, the more efficiency we can bring to the process, the faster we can improve resistance to the point where scab can be eliminated as a problem.”
Free wheat testing
The University of Missouri Plant Diagnostic Clinic will offer free screening this spring for five wheat viruses.
A partnership of MU Extension’s Integrated Pest Management and Field Crop Pathology programs allows the clinic to waive the usual $65 fee per sample.
The 2023 test will check for wheat streak mosaic virus, wheat spindle streak mosaic virus, soil-borne wheat mosaic virus, barley yellow dwarf virus and cereal yellow dwarf virus.
“With this service, we hope to collect both wheat variety and location data of current incidences of wheat virus in Missouri to better understand the disease severity and help growers better prepare for controlling detected diseases in the next season,” clinic director Peng Tian said.
Tian suggests that wheat growers include GPS location data and variety information for each sample.
