Under-roof options, semi-confinement or extended drylot housing of beef cows are not new strategies.
But University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator Travis Meteer says he’s getting more questions about how the practices affect management and herd health.
“Many producers adjust cow housing during drought and limited forage availability as well as for winter feeding and during forage dormancy,” Meteer said. “The key differences from traditional management that we’re examining are how long cows are housed in the semi-confined areas and how the management needs change during extended periods in a building.”
Cows housed on pasture are subject to variable weather conditions and forage quality differences, while cows housed in alternative systems generally are provided with a consistent, balanced ration that supports their maintenance and sometimes over maintenance.
“No matter if cows are in a pasture or a building, there isn’t one way to do it, but more producers are looking at alternatives to the traditional production model,” Meteer said.
Meteer and undergraduate intern Sadie Drayer last summer surveyed 20 producers with herds ranging from 50 to more than 400 cows about housing design, technology, herd health, manure management, cover crop use and feed storage.
Among the findings:
• Only 25% kept cows under a roof longer than six months. Some producers rotated groups of cows in and out of the building, while others housed other animals on the farm such as feeder calves or fed cattle. Many operators housed cows in pasture and on crop residue for the part of the year when not in the building.
• Most of the respondents, 80%, used cover crops for grazing, wet-baling or chopping and bagging for forage.
• More than 80% had pastures with endophyte-infested fescue which can cause health problems when not correctly managed.
• Fly pressure was lower in barns than in drylots or pastures — likely due to air movement and manure management.
Meteer said the survey results show that intensifying beef cow production does not look the same on every farm, and the building type impacts animal health and management needs.
Antibiotic prescriptions
Several antibiotics used in cattle and other livestock soon will require a veterinary prescription — a change representing the final phase of the Food and Drug Administration’s efforts to bring all medically important antibiotics approved for use in animals under veterinary oversight by June 11, 2023.
“This will end over-the-counter sales of antibiotics, and livestock owners will need a prescription from a veterinarian if they want to continue to have access,” University of Missouri Extension veterinarian Craig Payne said.
Antibiotics won’t necessarily need to be purchased from a veterinarian, but a prescription will be required regardless of where they are purchased.
Many antibiotics went through a similar transition in 2017. Feed antibiotics that had been available OTC began to require a veterinary feed directive, and OTC antibiotics delivered in the water required a prescription.
“Some antibiotics remained available OTC in the form of injectables, intramammary tubes, boluses,” Payne said.
FDA intends to allow existing stocks of OTC antibiotics to be depleted, and a prescription will not be required for use. But if the antibiotic is being used extra-label, or in a manner that is not in accordance with the approved label directions, a veterinary prescription is required.
For a veterinarian to issue a prescription, a veterinarian-client-patient relationship must be established. In Missouri, this means a veterinarian is acquainted with the keeping and care of animals either by examination or timely visits to the operation where the animals are kept.
Businesses that sell, dispense or fill orders for animal prescription drugs are required to have a state pharmacy permit and comply with all rules associated with holding that permit. Because of this, farm stores in Missouri may choose not to sell antibiotics once they require a prescription.
