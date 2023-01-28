Beef producers should approach 2023 with cautious optimism, matched with resolutions of good management and investment in infrastructure.
University of Missouri Extension agriculture business specialist Wesley Tucker says beef continues to be in favor with U.S. consumers, and export demand remains solid. But risks of persistent drought, global trade issues, high input costs and concerns of inflation and recession all have the potential to take a bite out of profits.
Meat production has continued a steady growth of more supply for the past eight years, but strong demand from consumers pushed prices higher. Tucker said meat supply growth will slow and actually go down, leading to even higher prices on the horizon in 2023.
Missouri lost 6% of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues likely will push the number even lower in 2023.
The 2022 drought put a bull’s-eye on southwestern Missouri, the state’s biggest cattle-producing region. Hay and forage supplies dwindled, pushing up prices for feed inputs.
During most droughts, the price of feed goes up, but prices go back to normal when conditions improve. But input costs — equipment, diesel, fertilizer and labor — likely won’t go down anytime soon simply because the drought goes away. “If your operation is highly dependent on these inputs, profit margins may evaporate quickly despite higher receipts,” Tucker said.
To combat changing markets, Tucker suggests:
• Consider herd management practices. Practices such as pregnancy checks, sorting into groups based on nutritional need and strategic culling will reap big dividends this winter.
• Invest in soil tests. Carefully evaluate whether it makes better financial sense to fertilize and invest in improved forages or buy supplemental feed.
• Manage cow numbers. Less is more when there is less to go around. Avoid overstocking, which limits options, especially during tighter markets.
Tucker, MU Extension beef specialist Eric Bailey and MU Extension dairy specialist Stacey Hamilton discuss ways to manage cattle during uncertain times in a series of videos at mizzou.us/ForageLivestockHour.
Frost seeding
Add legumes to fescue and other cool-season pastures at the right time to add pounds and profits to cattle.
The right time is when pastures are frozen and snow covered, University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts said.
Snow makes the seeds easier to see. Seeding on frozen ground also lessens the chance of rutting or compacting soils.
Broadcast annual lespedeza, red clover or white clover in mid-February in most of Missouri, Roberts said. Seed in late January in southern counties and late February in northern counties.
Frost seeding, a method of broadcasting seeds, allows seeds to work into the soil as the ground freezes and thaws. Too much thatch or plant residue can prevent good seed-to-soil contact, which reduces stands. Cattle can help by “hoofing” seeds into the soil as they trample pastures.
Red clover, white clover and annual lespedeza are the top three legumes to frost seed in Missouri.
In endophyte-infected tall fescue pastures, clover reduces animal exposure to toxins associated with fescue toxicosis, MU Extension specialist in veterinary toxicology Tim Evans said.
Fescue toxicosis impairs weight gain, milk production and reproductive performance. It also hinders beef cattle’s ability to regulate body heat and causes leg and foot problems, including fescue foot.
Other legume options include alfalfa, birdsfoot trefoil, hairy vetch and sunn hemp. Seed these later in the year; if seeded too early, seeds may germinate and emerge before an ice storm, Roberts said. He does not recommend frost seeding birdsfoot trefoil because of its poor vigor in Missouri soils.
The right amount and type of seed and good pasture management determine the success of adding legumes to pastures, Roberts said. Look for “certified seed” for best results and to avoid poor-quality stands.
For seeding rates, download the free MU Extension publication, “Seeding Rates, Dates and Depths for Common Missouri Forages” at extension.missouri.edu/p/G4652.
