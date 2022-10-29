Escalating costs for hay and supplements have many cattle producers concerned, especially with very poor pasture conditions and limited hay supplies in some areas of the state.
Current feed costs have been run through the University of Missouri Extension Beef Cow Feed Cost Dashboard spreadsheet to estimate daily feed costs for a beef cow.
The dashboard is an Excel spreadsheet developed to estimate winter feed costs for beef cows based on varying quality and price of hay, comparing fall- and spring-calving cows and purchased versus raised hay.
Input prices are current from a local feed supplier and Missouri Department of Agriculture estimates for hay prices of varying quality. Raised hay prices are based on 2022 MU Cropping Budgets. Spring-calving cows are assumed to be dry and in mid-gestation.
Several diets using various ingredients were calculated within each hay quality classification to get a median supplement cost for each type of hay.
Feed costs per head per day for spring-calving cows, for purchased hay, was $2.68 for good hay, $2.38 for fair hay and $2.48 for poor hay. For raised hay, daily feed cost is estimated at $1.75 for good hay, $1.86 for fair hay and $2.15 for poor hay.
Fall-calving cows have higher feed costs due to lactation. Using purchased hay prices, estimates of daily feed cost are $2.90 for good hay, $2.68 for fair hay and $2.68 for poor hay. Fall-calving cows fed raised hay have estimated daily feed costs of $1.94 for good hay, $2.16 for fair hay and $2.34 for poor hay.
Feed cost estimates do not include hay waste in the calculations. Poorer quality hay can be expected to have higher feed waste than higher quality hay.
The estimates are designed to give cow-calf producers a general idea of winter feed costs based on current prices and may help with the decision to keep or sell livestock and to buy or not buy additional hay or other feed supplies.
Before making a decision, however, producers should have a clear understanding of their feed inventories, the quality of the hay inventory, the necessity and amount of additional supplement that may be needed and the cost of feed ingredients.
Drought continues to plague growers and livestock producers in parts of Missouri, and MU Extension videos featuring livestock specialists target how producers can manage herds in drought conditions this fall and into the winter.
“It’s a perfect storm of high fertilizer prices, reduced fertilization of pastures lending to lower hay yields and drought in the southern half of Missouri,” MU Extension state beef specialist Eric Bailey said. “Folks are eating into their winter hay supplies.”
Video topics are cattle culling strategies, weaning cattle in times of drought and “do I feed through drought or sell cows now?”
“Producers who last longest in cow-calf businesses are not those who make the most money in good years,” Bailey said. “They are those who lose the least in bad years.”
Commodity price outlook, current and proposed government policies, international trade and farmland values and rental rates will be key factors affecting lending decisions and client success in 2023.
Ag lenders can learn more at eight regional seminars, including one Nov. 16 in Kirksville, planned by MU Extension.
“Uncertainty in agricultural markets and policy was a main theme in 2022 and is expected to be a leading theme in 2023,” MU Extension agricultural economist Ben Brown said.
