A new University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign analysis shows sweet corn production for frozen and canned products has been steadily shrinking in the U.S. over the past 27 years, particularly in rainfed portions of the Midwest.

“The processing sweet corn industry was thriving in the U.S. throughout the 20th century. This type of production, as opposed to fresh-market corn on the cob, makes up the majority of sweet corn acres in the U.S. To see such success in a crop and then signs of struggle in recent decades is a disturbing trend,” said senior study author Marty Williams, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service ecologist and affiliate professor in the Department of Corp Sciences at U of I.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.