A new University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign analysis shows sweet corn production for frozen and canned products has been steadily shrinking in the U.S. over the past 27 years, particularly in rainfed portions of the Midwest.
“The processing sweet corn industry was thriving in the U.S. throughout the 20th century. This type of production, as opposed to fresh-market corn on the cob, makes up the majority of sweet corn acres in the U.S. To see such success in a crop and then signs of struggle in recent decades is a disturbing trend,” said senior study author Marty Williams, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service ecologist and affiliate professor in the Department of Corp Sciences at U of I.
Williams and co-author Daljeet Dhaliwal obtained proprietary data from major vegetable processing companies which kept records for 20,000 processing sweet corn fields between 1992 and 2018.
They split the data into five distinct production areas, reflecting the major water management practices in each — Illinois irrigated, Illinois rainfed, Minnesota rainfed, Washington irrigated and Wisconsin irrigated. From there, they analyzed trends including planting acres, green ear mass (yield) and hybrid lifespan.
“We see a decline in acreage throughout production areas in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, the regions where most processing sweet corn production is happening. The one area that bucked the trend and showed an increase in green ear mass was in irrigated fields of Wisconsin. The steepest declines were in rainfed locations here in the Midwest, particularly Illinois,” Williams said.
Compared with irrigation, rainfed production is more variable and, according to the data, increasingly risky for sweet corn production in parts of the Midwest. Williams said wide swings in precipitation, particularly drought at key growth stages, almost always show up in yield, which is what seems to be happening in Illinois.
The team found few changes in planting date and density over the 27-year period.
“The majority of hybrids, 60%, were grown only a single year. There was clearly some industry interest in looking for new germplasm, new products, to grow, but most hybrids didn’t make the cut long-term,” Williams said.
“However, there was one hybrid grown for 27 years, accounting for about a quarter of the acres. That is so vastly different than field corn production, where a hybrid’s lifespan is just a few years.”
The dataset can’t predict where the industry will go next, but Williams sees a potential for regional shifts in production areas, such as moving into locations with more irrigation infrastructure. He also thinks developing more climate-resilient stress-tolerant hybrids will be an important investment for seed companies, regardless of where they plant.
Pasture renovation
Producers can make the best of a bad situation on drought-stricken pastures showing limited to no growth.
Forage producers can convert tall fescue pastures to nontoxic novel-endophyte fescue without incurring the main expense usually associated with pasture renovation.
New fescue varieties produce no symptoms of fescue toxicosis, which costs the beef industry millions each year. Replacing toxic tall fescue with nontoxic novel-endophyte varieties offers animal health benefits, including improved weight gain, reproductive performance and milk production.
“The payback is enormous,” University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts said.
Roberts usually advocates the spray-smother-spray method of renovation, but this year he recommends the spray-wait-spray method.
This method requires having clipped in the spring to prevent seed heads from forming and then spraying with glyphosate in the early summer. Six weeks later, the field is sprayed a second time, and soon after, the new variety can be no-till drilled into the killed stubble at recommended seeding rates.
The method has been effective in 10 years of research in the southern U.S. and has been tested successfully in mid-Missouri.
Renovation is costly, so Roberts suggests converting only part of a farm’s pastures each year. “Start small,” he said.
Novel-endophyte pastures also require a different style of management than tall fescue. Producers can learn more from their local MU Extension specialist or by attending forage schools offered by the Alliance for Grassland Renewal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.