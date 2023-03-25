Illinois counties hold the top spot for corn and soybean production in 2022.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released county estimates showing the state’s hold as the number one producer of soybeans remains solid, with the top 11 counties for soybean yield in 2022 located in the Land of Lincoln.
Piatt County took the top spot in soybean yield with 74.2 bushels per acre. Coming at number two through 11 are Macon, Sangamon, Scott, Logan, Tazewell, Stark, Morgan, Christian, Champaign and Woodford counties.
Illinois also had the top five counties in the country for total corn production.
McLean County led the nation in corn production with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced. Rounding out the top five producing counties are Iroquois, Livingston, LaSalle and Champaign counties.
Illinois, as a whole, remains the second largest producer of corn in the county, trailing only Iowa, and celebrates the state’s accomplishments as part of National Agriculture Week, March 21-27.
“Our Illinois farmers have once again proved why agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Illinois,” Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello said. “Our agricultural reach goes far beyond our state. In 2022, Illinois exports of corn and soybeans to the world totaled over $3.5 billion.”
Agriculture also remains Missouri’s number one economic driver, supporting both rural and urban communities from farm to fork.
Missouri is home to 95,000 farms, employs nearly 460,000 people in agriculture, forestry and related industries and has an estimated economic impact of $93.7 billion.
The state ranks second nationally in number of farms and hay production, third in beef cow inventory, fourth in rice production, fifth in goat inventory, sixth in turkey inventory, soybean production, hog inventory and cotton production, ninth in broiler chicken inventory and corn production and 10th in horse and pony inventory.
Missouri agriculture continues to advance through the ag technology industry in the state. St. Louis is home to the world’s largest concentration of plant scientists, and the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor represents more than half of total worldwide animal health, diagnostics and pet food sales.
“National Agriculture Week is a great opportunity to highlight the work Missouri farmers and ranchers put in each day,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said.
Culling cattle
Post-drought hay shortages have forced cattle producers to cull cows that aren’t a good fit for their operations.
Short hay supplies press producers to tighten cow herds, but routine culling can improve overall herd management.
Even though the cull cow market has remained relatively stable, don’t carry unproductive cows through the winter, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Andy McCorkill said. Poor cows eat up more than hay. They eat up profit margins.
McCorkill calculated the daily feed costs for cows eating lower-quality hay and a feed supplement of more than $3 per head per day many times this winter.
“Sticker shock really sinks in when you look at the costs over the whole winter,” he said. “When you feed that way for 120 to 150 days a year, it’s easy to have $400 to $500 per head tied up in winter feed costs alone.”
McCorkill said he abides by the four “O’s” of culling cattle — open, old, ornery and other.
Cows need to earn their keep, even in years when forages and hay are plentiful, with guidelines including:
• First-calf heifers must calve by 24 months.
• Cows should produce a calf each year.
• Cows must produce the right amount of milk for the calf.
• Keep cows with good genetics.
• Cows should maintain good body condition scores.
• Cows must have a good disposition.
More information is available in “Culling the Commercial Cow Herd: BIF Fact Sheet” online at extension.missouri.edu/g2036.
