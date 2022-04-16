Growing crops in a changing climate is tough enough, but when weeds factor in, soybean yields take a massive hit.
Researchers from the University of Illinois and USDA Agricultural Research Service analyzed factors leading to soybean yield loss in a 26-year herbicide evaluation dataset spanning hundreds of weather environments in Illinois. Inadequate late-season weed control — anything less than 76% — was responsible for a 41% yield loss. And when drought and heat hit, even high levels of weed control, up to 93%, couldn’t stave off significant yield losses.
“You need almost perfect weed control to avoid yield losses in hot, dry conditions. Unfortunately, we have a lot of weed escape in soybean,” said Marty Williams, USDA-ARS ecologist, affiliate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and co-author on a new study in Science of the Total Environment.
Critical as it may be, achieving complete weed control with existing chemical tools is increasingly difficult, given the increased frequency of herbicide resistance in major weed species such as waterhemp and Palmer amaranth.
“We’ve got to bring weed populations as close to zero as we can, but we have to stop thinking only chemically. We’re not going to be flooded in the marketplace with new active ingredients. Resistance issues are going to continue to escalate,” study co-author and associate professor Aaron Hager said.
Not surprisingly, the study found the combined effects of imperfect weed control, heat and drought were most damaging at seed fill.
“Traditionally, we assume soybean can handle weed interference for a bit longer than corn. But given resistance and now these data showing the effects of the changing climate, we continue recommending soybean farmers use a soil-residual herbicide applied at the full labeled rate,” Hager said.
But herbicides alone won’t cut it.
“We need to think about other technologies, non-herbicide options, that could help us try to maintain a high level of control with resistant weeds. Very few foliar-applied herbicides are going to solve this problem,” Hager said.
“We need to diversify how we manage weeds, particularly with the soaring cost of herbicides and the fact that they are no longer effective on some species,” Williams said. “We’ll either adapt or be adapted.”
Easter lilies
Ten growers, most located along the California-Oregon border, produce 95% of all bulbs grown in the world for the potted Easter lily market.
They produce almost 12 million bulbs, shipping them to commercial greenhouses in the U.S. and Canada, according to the April Garden Talk newsletter from University of Missouri Extension.
Despite a sales window of only two weeks, Easter lilies are the fourth-largest crop in wholesale value in the U.S. potted plant market, behind poinsettias, mums and azaleas.
When buying a lily, look for a plant with flowers in various stages of bloom from buds to open or partially-opened flowers. Foliage should be dense, rich green in color and extend all the way down to the soil line, which is a good indication of a healthy root system. Look for a well-proportioned plant, one about two times as high as the pot. Also check the flowers, foliage and buds for signs of insects and disease.
At home, keep the lily away from drafts and drying heat sources such as appliances or heating ducts. Bright indirect light is best with daytime temperatures of 65 to 75 degrees. Water the plant only when the soil feels dry to the touch, but do not overwater.
Easter lilies can be replanted outside after the blooms are gone. Select a sunny site with well-drained soil. Set the top of the bulb six inches below the soil surface. Cut off the old flowers, but leave the stem and leaves. Do not cut back the stem until it dies down in the fall, then cut it off at the soil surface.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.