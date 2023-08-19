Winter cover crops could cut nitrogen pollution in Illinois’ agricultural drainage water up to 30%, according to recent research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. But how will future climate change affect nitrogen loss, and will cover crops still be up to the job?
A new study investigating near- and far-term climate change in Illinois suggests cover crops still will be beneficial, but not to the same degree. The report also forecasts corn and soybean yield across the state, finding corn will suffer much more than soybean, especially in southern regions.
In their earlier study, the research team adapted a crop simulation model known as Decision Support System for Agrotechnology Transfer to estimate how efficiently cereal rye could remove nitrate from tile drainage water if planted widely across Illinois. In their new study, the team used DSSAT again to forecast growth of cereal rye, as well as corn and soybean, in the near-term (2021 to 2040) and far-term (2041 to 2060) under two climate scenarios for Illinois — best-case and business-as-usual.
Corn yield decreased in most Illinois regions, future timeframes and climate scenarios, with average yield coming in 11.5% below to 3.8% above present averages. Soybean yield, however, mostly increased across regions and scenarios, and the model predicted cover crop biomass would boom as a result of climate change.
“Apart from the projected increase in temperature, the yield response is affected differently for each crop by changes in rainfall patterns and elevated CO2 levels in the future. We also found cover crops strongly benefit from warmer winter weather,” study co-author Rabin Bhattarai, associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, said.
With baselines established, the researchers began making connections.
“Whether you use cover crops or not, you’re going to see a decline in corn yield in the future. The same applies to soybean. You may gain soybean yield whether or not cover crops are present,” Bhattarai said. “If you see any impact on the cash crop yield, it’s not due to the cover crop. It’s due to the changing climate.”
Farmers also will have to augment cover crops with additional best management practices to meet nutrient loss reduction goals in the face of a changing climate.
“You will see better growth of cover crops with the warmer temperature, but mineralization will overtake their ability to take up nitrogen, more supply than demand,” Bhattarai said. “Cover crops will help; they will still be effective at reducing loss. But the efficiency will drop.”
Cover crop decision tool
Row crop farmers have a cover crop decision tool to help them decide which cover crop will work best on their farms for potential fall/winter grazing.
The free online tool simplifies decision-making and reduces risks for those wanting to plant cover crops, University of Missouri Extension specialist Charles Ellis said.
“Cover crops are a useful conservation practice for improving soil health, scavenging and recycling nutrients, reducing erosion and contributing to more resilient cropping systems over the long term while potentially providing fall/winter grazing,” Ellis said.
The tool’s pull-down menu lets row crop farmers and crop advisers consider their goals in planting cover crops. They input specific information, including crop rotation, soil type and drainage. The tool then lists cover crops and seeding periods for reliable establishment, noting if the crop is suitable for frost seeding.
The Midwest Cover Crops Council developed the tool to consolidate cover crop information by state and county.
University researchers, Extension educators, Natural Resources Conservation Service personnel, agriculture department personnel, crop advisers, seed suppliers and farmers from numerous states and Canada contributed to the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.