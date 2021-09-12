By the end of the century, scientists expect climate change to reduce corn yield significantly, with some estimating losses up to 28%. But those calculations miss a key factor that could drag corn yields down even more — weeds.
Wetter springs and hotter, drier summers put stress on corn during key reproductive stages, including silking and grain fill, and those same weather conditions can benefit the scrappy weeds that thrive in tough environments.
“Adverse weather and weeds are two stressors to crop production, but there’s been very little research into how the combination of those two factors influence crop yields. Computer models projecting corn yields into the future are assuming weed-free conditions,” said Marty Williams, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service ecologist, affiliate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and co-author on a new study in Global Change Biology.
Yet late-season control of weeds such as waterhemp was the most important factor impacting corn yield, more than any management practice or weather-related factor, based on a research team’s analysis of 27 years of herbicide evaluation trials representing more than 200 unique weather environments throughout Illinois.
The analysis showed an average of 50% loss when late-season weeds were minimally controlled. Even with relatively robust late-season weed control, weeds exacerbated crop losses in hot or dry conditions. Adverse weather impacts field working conditions and herbicide efficacy.
The analysis showed 18% less yield loss when corn was planted after April 29.
“The advantage of later planting was related to improved weed control, with early weeds having time to emerge and be killed prior to planting,” U of I crop scientist, and research team member, Christopher Landau said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s best for the crop. Late-planting may benefit weed management, but it may expose the crop to greater risk of heat or drought stress during reproduction.”
Missouri Steer Feedout
Entries will be accepted through Oct. 10 for the next Missouri Steer Feedout, with weigh-in on Nov. 2.
An entry consists of five or more head of steers born after Jan. 1. At delivery they should be weaned at least 45 days, weigh over 500 pounds, be dehorned, castrated and healed and have had two rounds of modified live vaccines.
The Missouri Steer Feedout started in 1981 at a small feedlot in Dade County. Since then, 369 farms have entered 7,908 head of steers, University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole said.
The usual pickup location in Northeast Missouri is the Paris Veterinary Clinic in Monroe County. Following weigh-in, Missouri Department of Agriculture graders evaluate and price steers. Pricing helps at the end of the feedout when profitability is calculated, Cole said.
Steers are sent to a feedlot in southwestern Iowa as part of the Tri-County Steer Carcass Futurity. Complete carcass data is gathered at a Tyson Foods plant in Dakota City, Nebraska.
Futurity officials combine the set-in price, feedlot performance and carcass value to find out which steers were the most profitable during the finishing phase, Cole said, which helps participants make decisions about breeding stock and whether to retain ownership.
Entry forms are available online at bit.ly/3yfS3ea. More information is available from Extension livestock specialists and online at bit.ly/3sHhAM0.